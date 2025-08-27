Left Menu

Ancient Jawbone Unearthed: Insights into Early Human Evolution in Georgia

Archaeologists in Georgia have discovered a 1.8-million-year-old jawbone at Orozmani, providing insights into early human settlements in Eurasia. The site offers crucial information on the migration and lifestyle of Homo erectus and reveals fossils of various prehistoric animals, including a sabre-toothed tiger and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:32 IST
Ancient Jawbone Unearthed: Insights into Early Human Evolution in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Archaeologists in Georgia have made a breakthrough discovery, uncovering a 1.8-million-year-old human jawbone. This finding at the Orozmani site, just 100 km from Tbilisi, offers remarkable insights into early human settlements outside Africa.

The site, already famous for its historical significance, provides evidence that could enhance understanding of Homo erectus migration and lifestyle. Notably, the excavation unearthed fossils of diverse prehistoric creatures, such as a sabre-toothed tiger and other animals, along with stone tools.

Researchers emphasize that the study of these remains could reveal significant information about the diet and climate faced by early humans. The Orozmani site continues to be a treasure trove for archaeologists, highlighting Georgia's role in tracing human evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
2
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
3
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India
4
Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025