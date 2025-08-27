Left Menu

Crisis in Jammu: Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, updated Prime Minister Modi on recent floods and landslides in the region. The relentless rains caused fatalities and infrastructural damage. Abdullah expressed gratitude for the central government's support and emphasized the need for preventive measures as the floodwaters begin to recede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:40 IST
Crisis in Jammu: Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc
floods
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday about the dire situation resulting from heavy rainfall and flooding in the Jammu region.

The persistent downpour created havoc across Jammu province as landslides and inundation of low-lying areas led to infrastructure collapse.

Abdullah conveyed appreciation for the central government's support and emphasized the necessity of preventive measures as floodwaters slowly recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global
2
Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

 India
3
IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025