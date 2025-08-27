Crisis in Jammu: Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, updated Prime Minister Modi on recent floods and landslides in the region. The relentless rains caused fatalities and infrastructural damage. Abdullah expressed gratitude for the central government's support and emphasized the need for preventive measures as the floodwaters begin to recede.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday about the dire situation resulting from heavy rainfall and flooding in the Jammu region.
The persistent downpour created havoc across Jammu province as landslides and inundation of low-lying areas led to infrastructure collapse.
Abdullah conveyed appreciation for the central government's support and emphasized the necessity of preventive measures as floodwaters slowly recede.
