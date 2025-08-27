Devastating Landslides Strikes Vaishno Devi: 36 Lives Lost Amid Chaotic Flooding

Record-breaking rainfall over two days has resulted in widespread devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, with the death toll reaching 36. Those most affected were traveling the Vaishno Devi route, decimated by landslides. As of Wednesday, relief operations gained momentum with a decrease in rainfall.

The flood alert continued in major regions, specifically Anantnag and Srinagar, as rising water levels breached safety marks, flooding residential areas. Authorities assured residents of their ongoing vigilance. Infrastructure damage was extensive, with communications disrupted and significant property losses reported.

A landslide at the hilltop shrine on the Vaishno Devi path claimed 32 lives. Rescue operations are still underway amid fears of more trapped individuals. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urgently reviewed the situation, coordinating with Prime Minister Modi, who extended his condolences to affected families.