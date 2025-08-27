Left Menu

Revamp Your Space: Urban Company Launches Stress-Free Home Makeovers

Urban Company Limited has launched Revamp, a new sub-brand aimed at transforming home renovations in India. Revamp offers one-day makeovers using eco-friendly materials and a tech-enabled service model. The service is currently available in major Indian cities and emphasizes efficient, design-led upgrades.

Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:57 IST
  • India

Urban Company Limited has introduced a game-changer in home renovations with its new sub-brand, Revamp. This innovative service promises to transform home improvement experiences for Indian homeowners, offering design-led small-space makeovers executed in just one day.

Revamp is designed for those who want to bring their dream home designs to life without the hassle typically associated with renovations. Through a seamless, full-stack tech-enabled process, customers can now select their favorite styles from the Urban Company app, have a professional design consultant visit their home, and receive a complete makeover in a single day.

The service places a strong emphasis on responsible design, utilizing 100% recyclable materials. Available in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Revamp looks to redefine home improvements by merging aesthetics, speed, and convenience under one brand.

