Revamp Your Space: Urban Company Launches Stress-Free Home Makeovers

Urban Company Limited has introduced a game-changer in home renovations with its new sub-brand, Revamp. This innovative service promises to transform home improvement experiences for Indian homeowners, offering design-led small-space makeovers executed in just one day.

Revamp is designed for those who want to bring their dream home designs to life without the hassle typically associated with renovations. Through a seamless, full-stack tech-enabled process, customers can now select their favorite styles from the Urban Company app, have a professional design consultant visit their home, and receive a complete makeover in a single day.

The service places a strong emphasis on responsible design, utilizing 100% recyclable materials. Available in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Revamp looks to redefine home improvements by merging aesthetics, speed, and convenience under one brand.

