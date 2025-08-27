Left Menu

Indian Air Force's Daring Rescue Amidst Pathankot Flood Crisis

The Indian Air Force airlifted 60 officials to safety from the flood-hit Madhopur Barrage in Pathankot, Punjab. While efforts are ongoing to locate a missing officer, nearby villages remain submerged due to river surges following heavy rains. Rescue operations continue with the help of NDRF and Army personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:41 IST
Indian Air Force's Daring Rescue Amidst Pathankot Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force successfully airlifted 60 irrigation officials from the flood-affected Madhopur Barrage in Pathankot district, Punjab, on Wednesday, amidst a severe water flow crisis. Officials reported one officer is still missing after two floodgates at the Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi river sustained damage.

Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal confirmed the rescue operation, stating that they are actively searching for the missing officer. A significant drop in water flow, from 200,000 to 62,000 cusecs, has been observed, providing some respite to rescue missions. The rise in water levels in the Ravi, Ujh, and Jalalian rivers had led to the inundation of many villages following heavy rainfall in neighboring states.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force teams to evacuate residents from the most severely affected areas. Further support from the NDRF and the Army is crucial for ongoing relief efforts. Relief camps have been established to assist displaced residents, as Uppal assures the public of continued government support and urges calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025