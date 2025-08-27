Indian Air Force's Daring Rescue Amidst Pathankot Flood Crisis

The Indian Air Force successfully airlifted 60 irrigation officials from the flood-affected Madhopur Barrage in Pathankot district, Punjab, on Wednesday, amidst a severe water flow crisis. Officials reported one officer is still missing after two floodgates at the Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi river sustained damage.

Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal confirmed the rescue operation, stating that they are actively searching for the missing officer. A significant drop in water flow, from 200,000 to 62,000 cusecs, has been observed, providing some respite to rescue missions. The rise in water levels in the Ravi, Ujh, and Jalalian rivers had led to the inundation of many villages following heavy rainfall in neighboring states.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force teams to evacuate residents from the most severely affected areas. Further support from the NDRF and the Army is crucial for ongoing relief efforts. Relief camps have been established to assist displaced residents, as Uppal assures the public of continued government support and urges calm.

