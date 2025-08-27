Powerful Earthquake Shakes Northeast Taiwan Coast
A significant 6 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's weather administration reported. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage.
The tremor was strongly felt in the capital city of Taipei, causing buildings to sway and residents to feel the jolt. The Taiwan weather administration confirmed that the quake had a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, a factor that might have minimized the impact on the surface.
This seismic event serves as a reminder of the region's vulnerability to geological activity. The authorities will continue to monitor the situation for potential aftershocks or developments.
