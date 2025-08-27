Stranded Pilgrims and Havoc: Himachal's Rain Fury Unfolds
Thousands of pilgrims traveling to Manimahesh Lake are stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to adverse weather conditions causing road damage and loss of mobile connectivity. The state government is working to evacuate them safely. Heavy rains have led to significant infrastructure and environmental damage across the region.
The Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh has taken an unfortunate turn, leaving thousands of devotees stranded due to relentless rains impacting road conditions. The state government is on high alert, striving to facilitate the safe evacuation of pilgrims as inclement weather wreaks havoc, disrupting daily life and communications.
A state assembly meeting revealed ongoing efforts to restore connectivity, with concerns intensifying among relatives about the safety of loved ones. The lack of mobile service in the affected districts compounds the anxiety, leaving many in suspense. Local MLAs are receiving frantic calls for updates, highlighting the urgent need for communication restoration.
Meanwhile, other parts of Himachal Pradesh are enduring nature's fury, with landslides, flash floods, and swollen rivers causing widespread damage. The destruction has crippled infrastructure, leaving highways blocked and settlements without power. Authorities are racing against time to restore normalcy amid forecasts of continued heavy rain.
