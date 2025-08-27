Left Menu

Stranded Pilgrims and Havoc: Himachal's Rain Fury Unfolds

Thousands of pilgrims traveling to Manimahesh Lake are stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to adverse weather conditions causing road damage and loss of mobile connectivity. The state government is working to evacuate them safely. Heavy rains have led to significant infrastructure and environmental damage across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST
Stranded Pilgrims and Havoc: Himachal's Rain Fury Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh has taken an unfortunate turn, leaving thousands of devotees stranded due to relentless rains impacting road conditions. The state government is on high alert, striving to facilitate the safe evacuation of pilgrims as inclement weather wreaks havoc, disrupting daily life and communications.

A state assembly meeting revealed ongoing efforts to restore connectivity, with concerns intensifying among relatives about the safety of loved ones. The lack of mobile service in the affected districts compounds the anxiety, leaving many in suspense. Local MLAs are receiving frantic calls for updates, highlighting the urgent need for communication restoration.

Meanwhile, other parts of Himachal Pradesh are enduring nature's fury, with landslides, flash floods, and swollen rivers causing widespread damage. The destruction has crippled infrastructure, leaving highways blocked and settlements without power. Authorities are racing against time to restore normalcy amid forecasts of continued heavy rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025