Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in Action

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a groundbreaking in situ water treatment strategy for six of Delhi's most polluted drainage systems, officials revealed on Wednesday. This initiative targets the grim pollution levels in drains such as the Najafgarh, which release a staggering 1,050 million gallons of sewage daily into the Yamuna River.

This in situ treatment plan aims to treat sewage directly within the drains, and DJB is engaging private experts to contribute innovative solutions. The Najafgarh drain, spanning 57 kilometers and once known as the Sahibi River, now carries 600 million gallons of untreated sewage into the river, severely impacting its health.

The move comes against the backdrop of a revealing report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, showing critical biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels. In response, the Delhi government has initiated a 45-point plan to restore the Yamuna by addressing dangerous pollution levels within the two-year mark, with significant financial commitment under the new BJP-led administration.

