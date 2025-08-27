Monsoon Mayhem: India Battles Devastating Floods Across Multiple States

In a dire recognition of the toll inflicted by unprecedented rainfall, North India's landscape reels under the weight of destructive floods, with Punjab witnessing significant inundations. Swollen snow-fed rivers from the Himalayas, coupled with continuous upstream showers, forced train cancellations and prompted the closure of schools across the region.

Amidst challenging weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir's death toll climbed to 41 due to landslides, primarily the one at Vaishno Devi, as precipitation slightly reduced, aiding intensified rescue operations. Meanwhile, Odisha and Karnataka suffered from continuous downpours due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, causing severe disruptions.

The metropolitan hustle of Bengaluru was halted by heavy rains, while northern states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir faced landslides and flash floods, respectively. From Karnataka to Chhattisgarh, the monsoon's wrath stirred formidable challenges, demanding urgent, coordinated relief efforts from authorities.

