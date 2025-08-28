Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

A tragic building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, has resulted in 15 fatalities, including a one-year-old girl. The unauthorized Ramabai Apartment collapsed amid celebrations, raising safety concerns. Emergency services continue search operations while locals demand accountability for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in a devastating building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, has climbed to 15, officials confirmed on Thursday. The unauthorized four-storey Ramabai Apartment, housing around 50 flats, crumbled onto a vacant tenement in the early hours of Wednesday.

A birthday party for a one-year-old girl was in progress on the fourth floor when 12 flats were reduced to rubble, trapping and claiming lives. Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, tirelessly sifted through debris in a desperate search for survivors.

Outrage has erupted among locals over the alleged negligence by the builder and authorities, as the tragedy spotlights unauthorized constructions. The builder has been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine how such a structure was inhabited without safety clearance.

