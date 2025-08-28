Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

The death toll in a devastating building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, has climbed to 15, officials confirmed on Thursday. The unauthorized four-storey Ramabai Apartment, housing around 50 flats, crumbled onto a vacant tenement in the early hours of Wednesday.

A birthday party for a one-year-old girl was in progress on the fourth floor when 12 flats were reduced to rubble, trapping and claiming lives. Emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, tirelessly sifted through debris in a desperate search for survivors.

Outrage has erupted among locals over the alleged negligence by the builder and authorities, as the tragedy spotlights unauthorized constructions. The builder has been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine how such a structure was inhabited without safety clearance.