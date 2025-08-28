Scorching Summers: Climate Change Fuels Fiercer Wildfires in the Mediterranean

This summer, wildfires across Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus burned with unprecedented intensity due to climate change-driven heat and decreased rainfall, according to a new study released by World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The research details how these fires, responsible for 20 deaths and the evacuation of 80,000 people, were 22% more intense compared to previous years, making 2025 the worst year for wildfires in European history.

Experts stress the urgent need for reduced fossil fuel dependency, as WWA findings show extreme weather events could worsen, with high temperatures and dry conditions increasingly likely in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)