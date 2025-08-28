Left Menu

Scorching Summers: Climate Change Fuels Fiercer Wildfires in the Mediterranean

A recent study highlights how climate change has intensified wildfires in Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus. In 2025, Europe experienced its worst wildfire year, driven by high temperatures, strong winds, and reduced rainfall. Researchers warn of increasing extremes unless fossil fuel use is reduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
This summer, wildfires across Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus burned with unprecedented intensity due to climate change-driven heat and decreased rainfall, according to a new study released by World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The research details how these fires, responsible for 20 deaths and the evacuation of 80,000 people, were 22% more intense compared to previous years, making 2025 the worst year for wildfires in European history.

Experts stress the urgent need for reduced fossil fuel dependency, as WWA findings show extreme weather events could worsen, with high temperatures and dry conditions increasingly likely in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

