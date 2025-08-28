Left Menu

Virar Tragedy: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives

A building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, has resulted in 17 fatalities. The building, allegedly unauthorised, collapsed during a birthday party. Authorities have arrested the builder, and rescue operations continue. The incident has sparked debates on construction safety and unauthorised buildings, with residents demanding thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:59 IST
Virar Tragedy: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of an allegedly unauthorised building in Virar, Maharashtra's Palghar district, claimed 17 lives, including that of a one-year-old girl whose birthday was being celebrated. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, have been working tirelessly to find and aid survivors amid the debris.

Authorities swiftly arrested the builder of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment following a complaint lodged by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). The collapse, which housed approximately 50 flats, occurred while many were gathering for the celebration, resulting in chaos and devastation.

The incident raises significant concerns over building safety and regulatory negligence. As rescue operations continue, the focus sharpens on how such an authorised structure was allowed to stand, calling for a thorough investigation into construction practices and regulatory oversight in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

 Global
4
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025