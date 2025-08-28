Virar Tragedy: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives

The tragic collapse of an allegedly unauthorised building in Virar, Maharashtra's Palghar district, claimed 17 lives, including that of a one-year-old girl whose birthday was being celebrated. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, have been working tirelessly to find and aid survivors amid the debris.

Authorities swiftly arrested the builder of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment following a complaint lodged by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). The collapse, which housed approximately 50 flats, occurred while many were gathering for the celebration, resulting in chaos and devastation.

The incident raises significant concerns over building safety and regulatory negligence. As rescue operations continue, the focus sharpens on how such an authorised structure was allowed to stand, calling for a thorough investigation into construction practices and regulatory oversight in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)