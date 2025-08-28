Kashmir's Waters Recede: A Cautious Optimism

The flood risk in Kashmir has lessened as water levels in the Jhelum River and other bodies begin to recede, thanks to improved weather conditions, officials report.

In the past 12 hours, Kashmir Valley witnessed very little rainfall, allowing the Jhelum River to drop below the flood alert levels at Sangam in Anantnag. However, downstream levels in Srinagar remain slightly above the danger mark.

Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg assures the situation is manageable but emphasizes the importance of vigilance over the next fortnight, with district teams on standby and public cooperation encouraged to handle potential weather disruptions.

