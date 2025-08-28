Left Menu

Kashmir's Waters Recede: A Cautious Optimism

Flood risks in Kashmir have decreased as water levels in the Jhelum River and other water bodies recede. With minimal rainfall, officials remain vigilant amid forecasts of intermittent rain. Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg highlights ongoing disaster management efforts, urging public cooperation for upcoming weather changes.

The flood risk in Kashmir has lessened as water levels in the Jhelum River and other bodies begin to recede, thanks to improved weather conditions, officials report.

In the past 12 hours, Kashmir Valley witnessed very little rainfall, allowing the Jhelum River to drop below the flood alert levels at Sangam in Anantnag. However, downstream levels in Srinagar remain slightly above the danger mark.

Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg assures the situation is manageable but emphasizes the importance of vigilance over the next fortnight, with district teams on standby and public cooperation encouraged to handle potential weather disruptions.

