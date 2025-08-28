Rising Waters of the Ganga: A City in Crisis
The steadily rising water levels of the Ganga river in Varanasi have disrupted daily activities, including sacred rituals and cremations. With parts of the ghats submerged, officials are on high alert as the river approaches the danger mark. Residents are being forced to relocate to safer areas.
- Country:
- India
The Ganga river's surge in Varanasi is disrupting traditional rituals and daily life along its banks. Activities on the ghats, including the renowned 'aarti', have been moved to rooftops as floodwaters submerge lower areas, creating a sense of urgency.
Ganga Seva Nidhi, the organization conducting the 'aarti', reports that the rising tide has forced a shift to elevated platforms. Similarly, cremations are now taking place on rooftops due to waterlogged ghats. The Sheetla Mata temple at Dashashwamedh Ghat is currently flooded.
Local administration remains on high alert with proactive precautions, including relief camp sanitation. The Varuna river, a tributary, exacerbates the situation by flooding nearby localities and displacing families. District authorities emphasize readiness as water levels near critical thresholds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
