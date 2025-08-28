Reviving Altadena: Turning Charred Trees into Hopeful Futures

The Eaton wildfire left a trail of destruction in January, scorching more than 14,000 acres east of Los Angeles. In the wake of this disaster, Angel City Lumber has stepped up, repurposing charred logs to assist in rebuilding the devastated neighborhoods.

The Altadena Reciprocity Project, launched by the Los Angeles-based company, aims to transform damaged trees into lumber suitable for flooring, molding, and window and door frames. Led by Jeff Perry, the initiative aims to produce millions of board feet of wood to be sold at reduced prices to Altadena residents, a community still healing from the blaze's impact.

Despite the noble initiative, Perry emphasizes the need for additional funding and manpower to expedite the process. Residents like Matthew Burrows, who lost everything to the fire, hope to see their beloved trees reincorporated into their new homes, symbolizing resilience and renewal amid the recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)