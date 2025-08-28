Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Assam's Capital: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogging Woes

Assam's capital faced severe disruptions due to heavy rains, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic jams. The IMD predicts more rainfall in the coming hours. Multiple areas were inundated, affecting transport and daily life significantly. Authorities deployed emergency measures as power cuts and waterlogging persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's capital, torrential rains threw normal life into disarray, submerging major roads and causing massive traffic disruptions. Almost all peripheral roads and various residential areas were waterlogged, resulting in unexpected chaos.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts even more heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, urging residents to remain cautious. Knee-deep to chest-high water levels were reported in various parts of the city, including key locations such as RG Baruah Road and GS Road.

Emergency services were on high alert as people had to be ferried in inflatable boats from affected areas. The situation prompted the Gauhati High Court to reiterate concerns over the city's unresolved drainage issues. The court had previously criticized the government for its lack of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

