Revolutionizing Urban Traffic: Innovative Framework by IIT Bombay

Researchers at IIT Bombay have developed a new computational framework based on network theory to improve urban traffic management. This efficient approach introduces two metrics to evaluate traffic systems, focusing on gridlock avoidance and traffic congestion clearance. The framework offers rapid, resource-light evaluations but isn't applicable to complex networks.

Updated: 28-08-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay announced a breakthrough on Thursday with the development of a computationally efficient mathematical framework aimed at revolutionizing urban traffic management. The new framework employs network theory to test decentralized traffic control systems, promising significant improvements in urban congestion scenarios.

In collaboration with Professor Hai L Vu from Monash University, Dr. Namrata Gupta and Professor Gopal R. Patil have introduced this innovative framework which evaluates traffic control systems more comprehensively compared to traditional simulations. Despite the resource-intensive nature of usual simulations, this new approach introduces two metrics, focusing on gridlock avoidance and quick traffic jam clearance, to ensure smoother flow and distribution of vehicles across traffic networks.

Although the framework can efficiently assess various traffic control policies, even including machine learning-based ones, it does have limitations. It cannot simulate every possible traffic state or apply effectively to complex networks involving pedestrian interactions. Further research aims to link these metrics to quantifiable measures such as travel and waiting times to enhance practical application in real-world scenarios.

