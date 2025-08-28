Unoccupied Gallery Collapse in Mumbra: No Injuries Reported

In a notable incident in the Mumbra area of Thane district, a portion of a house's gallery collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, the structure was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, according to civic authorities.

The collapse occurred around 5 p.m. near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell. The property is reportedly owned by Sikander Qureshi.

Responding to the situation, teams from the Public Works Department, the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management, and the Encroachment Department arrived at the scene to evaluate the damage and risk. The prompt response ensured efficient handling of the potential hazard.

(With inputs from agencies.)