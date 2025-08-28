Left Menu

Unoccupied Gallery Collapse in Mumbra: No Injuries Reported

A gallery of an unoccupied house in Mumbra, Thane district, collapsed on Thursday. There were no injuries since the house was empty at the time. Officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department and Disaster Management team, assessed the situation near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:16 IST
Unoccupied Gallery Collapse in Mumbra: No Injuries Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable incident in the Mumbra area of Thane district, a portion of a house's gallery collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, the structure was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, according to civic authorities.

The collapse occurred around 5 p.m. near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell. The property is reportedly owned by Sikander Qureshi.

Responding to the situation, teams from the Public Works Department, the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management, and the Encroachment Department arrived at the scene to evaluate the damage and risk. The prompt response ensured efficient handling of the potential hazard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
2
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
3
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France
4
Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025