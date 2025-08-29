Left Menu

'Jaw-Droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery Highlights Current Science News

Recent science news highlights include the discovery of Spicomellus, a spike-adorned dinosaur from Morocco, Firefly Aerospace's FAA clearance for Alpha rocket launches, and Amazon's intentions to deploy Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam. These developments showcase advancements in paleontology, aerospace, and satellite technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 02:30 IST
Science enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as an extraordinary dinosaur discovery in Morocco has captured the spotlight. The Spicomellus, dating back 165 million years, is a peculiar ankylosaur with distinctive spikes, unearthed in the Atlas Mountains. This find enriches our understanding of Jurassic era biodiversity.

In aerospace news, Firefly Aerospace has been granted clearance by the Federal Aviation Administration to resume Alpha rocket launches. This comes after resolving a previous technical issue that resulted in a failed launch attempt in April. Consequently, Firefly Aerospace shares witnessed a nearly 5% increase in extended trading.

On the technological front, Amazon is progressing in its ambitions to expand the Kuiper satellite services globally, with Vietnam identified as a new target market. According to Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology, discussions have been advanced in a recent meeting in Hanoi, showcasing Amazon's intent to broaden satellite internet reach.

