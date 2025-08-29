Left Menu

Mount Fuji Eruption Simulation Sparks Preparedness and Anxiety in Tokyo

Japanese officials have released AI-generated videos simulating a potential Mount Fuji eruption, aiming to prepare Tokyo residents for a disaster. While no eruption signs are evident, the simulation encourages the public to be vigilant. The initiative has sparked mixed reactions, from fear to proactive disaster planning.

Updated: 29-08-2025 07:58 IST
In honor of Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day, Japanese officials unveiled computer- and AI-generated videos simulating a potential eruption of Mount Fuji. This active volcano has remained dormant since 1707, but the new visuals aim to prepare Tokyo's 37 million residents for a possible disaster.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's dramatic video highlights the sudden, unanticipated threat of a Fuji eruption, showing Tokyo blanketed by ash within hours, paralyzing transport, and causing food and power disruptions. The poignant conclusion urges residents to stay informed and keep emergency supplies, such as canned food and first-aid kits.

Despite the simulations stirring anxiety among some residents, experts assure no immediate eruption threat looms. Japan's robust disaster preparedness systems, honed over years, continue to safeguard against the nation's vulnerable geography and climate, known for earthquakes, typhoons, and volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

