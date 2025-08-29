Spicomellus: The Spiky Marvel from Jurassic Morocco
Researchers have uncovered fossilized remains of a spiked dinosaur, Spicomellus, in Morocco. Standing about 13 feet long, it's the oldest-known ankylosaur. Separately, Amazon plans to deploy its Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam, following discussions with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology.
In a stunning discovery, researchers have unveiled the fossilized remains of a dinosaur with unparalleled armor and spikes in Morocco, estimated to have lived 165 million years ago. Dubbed Spicomellus, this creature is the oldest-known ankylosaur, a group of tank-like dinosaurs.
Discovered in the Atlas Mountains, near Boulemane, Spicomellus boasted spikes up to three feet long. The creature measured about 13 feet in length and weighed an estimated one to two tons, presenting an unusual addition to the Jurassic Period's dinosaur lineup.
Meanwhile, Amazon has set its sights on Vietnam for deploying its Kuiper satellite services. The effort indicates a growing collaboration with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology, fostering technological advancements through satellite communications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
