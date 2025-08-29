Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand
Heavy rains and subsequent landslides have caused severe damage across Uttarakhand, affecting districts such as Chamoli and Rudraprayag. Buildings have been buried under rubble, families are missing, and damage to infrastructure is extensive. Rescue operations are underway amid rising river levels and ongoing threats of flooding.
- Country:
- India
Severe weather conditions, marked by incessant rains and cloudbursts, have led to catastrophic landslides in Uttarakhand, particularly impacting Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Tehri districts. Houses and infrastructure have been significantly damaged, with several residents reported missing under the debris.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that relief and rescue efforts are being conducted urgently. However, challenges persist as river levels continue to rise, leading to fears of further flooding and landslides.
The ongoing monsoon season has brought significant hardship to the region, exacerbated by blocked highways and devastated agricultural lands. Authorities are cautioning residents and travelers to remain vigilant and informed as they manage this crisis.
ALSO READ
Relief Efforts and Road Blockage: Chamoli Police Address Joshimath-Malari Route Closure
Swift Rescue Operations Mobilized in Flood-Ravaged Punjab Villages
Punjab Faces Devastating Floods: Rescue Operations Intensified
Jammu and Kashmir Grapple with Devastating Floods: Rescue Operations in Full Swing