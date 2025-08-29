Left Menu

Global Surge in Missing Persons: A Call for War Rule Recommitment

The Red Cross has reported a 70% rise in missing persons over five years, mainly due to conflicts and mass migration. In 2022, 284,400 individuals were missing, driven by conflicts in regions such as Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. The ICRC emphasizes adherence to international war rules to prevent separations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:27 IST
Global Surge in Missing Persons: A Call for War Rule Recommitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a concerning trend, the Red Cross reported a 70% increase in missing persons over the past five years, primarily attributed to escalating conflicts and mass migration. This stark rise calls for a renewed commitment to the rules of war, according to the Geneva-based organization.

By the end of last year, 284,400 missing cases were documented, up from 169,500 in 2019, with significant contributions from conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. The actual figures may be substantially higher, as stated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Geneva Conventions, established in 1949, were designed to prevent such separations, yet adherence appears to be waning. "Stronger measures are needed to prevent separations, protect detainees, and properly manage casualties," urged Pierre Krähenbühl, Director General of the ICRC. The organization actively searches for missing persons via its Family Links Network, and last year successfully located 16,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

 India
2
Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities won't face injustice either: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities...

 India
4
Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025