Global Surge in Missing Persons: A Call for War Rule Recommitment

In a concerning trend, the Red Cross reported a 70% increase in missing persons over the past five years, primarily attributed to escalating conflicts and mass migration. This stark rise calls for a renewed commitment to the rules of war, according to the Geneva-based organization.

By the end of last year, 284,400 missing cases were documented, up from 169,500 in 2019, with significant contributions from conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. The actual figures may be substantially higher, as stated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Geneva Conventions, established in 1949, were designed to prevent such separations, yet adherence appears to be waning. "Stronger measures are needed to prevent separations, protect detainees, and properly manage casualties," urged Pierre Krähenbühl, Director General of the ICRC. The organization actively searches for missing persons via its Family Links Network, and last year successfully located 16,000 individuals.

