Putin's Press Conference: Highlights on Peace, Conflicts, and Economic Strategy

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his annual end-of-year press conference, spotlighting key issues and global relations. Highlighting ongoing peace talks, Putin expressed an openness to dialogue but noted the lack of readiness from Ukraine, even as signals for discussion emerge from Kyiv.

Putin commended former U.S. President Trump for sincere efforts in resolving the conflict, stressing Russia's willingness to consider compromises while emphasizing that the responsibility lies with Western and European powers. Highlighting NATO's military movements towards Russian borders, Putin reiterated Russia's desire for peaceful conflict resolutions.

The Russian leader also commented on economic matters, detailing Russia's deliberate economic slow-down to maintain inflation targets and stable growth. Additionally, Putin discussed European attempts to seize Russian assets and the country's strategic economic decisions, such as a VAT increase and cautious adjustments in the central bank's interest rate.

