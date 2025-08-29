Monsoon Havoc: Life Disrupted in Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded
Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded has sparked massive disruptions, leading to school closures and the initiation of rescue operations. The rising water levels have affected roads and bridges, prompting intervention by the Army and disaster management teams. The situation remains critical, with several areas receiving excessive precipitation.
Heavy downpours in Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts have severely disrupted daily life, forcing the administration to declare school holidays and seek Army assistance for rescue efforts, officials confirmed.
Flooding has affected 29 out of 60 revenue circles in Latur, compelling the closure of several roads and bridges. With a yellow alert in place, schools from Class 1 to 12 are declared closed, according to District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. Rescue teams, including local villagers, have successfully evacuated multiple individuals trapped in flood-hit areas.
In Nanded, overflow from irrigation reservoirs prompted similar emergency responses. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to monitor the situation closely, as the Army and disaster relief teams remain on the ground, ensuring the safety of local residents.
