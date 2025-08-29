Left Menu

Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

Heavy rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, leading to five deaths and eleven missing persons. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts suffered landslides and property damage. Rescue operations face challenges with broken roads, while authorities issue red and orange weather alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:54 IST
Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, heavy rains and a series of cloudbursts have battered various districts of Uttarakhand, claiming five lives while leaving eleven others missing.

The calamity has led to severe landslides, causing destruction across Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts. The disaster's impact is compounded by the earlier Tharali tragedy.

Rescue efforts are hampered by inaccessible roads, with emergency teams striving to reach affected areas. Authorities are on high alert as red and orange weather warnings loom over the region's already strained communities.

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025