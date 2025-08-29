Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons
Heavy rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, leading to five deaths and eleven missing persons. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts suffered landslides and property damage. Rescue operations face challenges with broken roads, while authorities issue red and orange weather alerts.
In a devastating turn of events, heavy rains and a series of cloudbursts have battered various districts of Uttarakhand, claiming five lives while leaving eleven others missing.
The calamity has led to severe landslides, causing destruction across Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts. The disaster's impact is compounded by the earlier Tharali tragedy.
Rescue efforts are hampered by inaccessible roads, with emergency teams striving to reach affected areas. Authorities are on high alert as red and orange weather warnings loom over the region's already strained communities.
