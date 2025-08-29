India's Sustainable Development: Pioneering a Low-Carbon Future
India's economy is thriving on a sustainable path, with a focus on low-carbon initiatives. NITI Aayog's CEO highlights the nation's progress aligned with national commitments while acknowledging the severe impacts of climate change. Efforts to innovate in sustainable technologies are underway, ensuring future development.
India is charting an unprecedented development trajectory as it strengthens its economy and underscores a commitment to sustainability. B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, emphasized this growth during a high-level workshop, noting the nation's dedication to national climate goals.
Subrahmanyam highlighted India's energy-intensive transition and stressed the need to explore innovative technologies to ensure sustainable development. Despite severe climate impacts, India advances steadily while large emitters lag in their transitions.
Arunabha Ghosh of CEEW urged a nonlinear development approach for India, focusing on decarbonization without deindustrialization. During thematic sessions, experts discussed research and governance of climate-altering technologies, emphasizing strategic evaluation for future preparedness.
