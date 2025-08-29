Left Menu

Varanasi on Edge: Rising Waters Challenge Daily Life

Floods from rising Ganga and Varuna river levels have disrupted life in Varanasi, inundating homes and historic ghats. Cremations take place in alleys, while the Ganga Aarti moves to rooftops. Residents struggle with mosquito infestations and hindered mobility, with flood relief centers providing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi is grappling with floods as the Ganga and Varuna rivers overflow, inundating low-lying areas. Water levels reached 71 meters, crossing the warning threshold, and putting the city on high alert.

The city's iconic ghats are submerged, forcing ceremonial activities such as the Ganga Aarti to relocate to higher grounds. Residents, like Ramesh Singh, cope with flooded homes and increased health risks from mosquitoes.

Authorities, led by officials like Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shantanu Kumar Sinswar, are actively running flood relief centers. As water entry damages crops and disrupts daily life, the administration ensures emergency supplies and aims to prevent further losses.

