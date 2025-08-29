Transformative Urban Development Along Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is partnering with the Uttar Pradesh government to develop comprehensive zonal and regional master plans focused on residential and commercial growth along the 82-km Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor.

Rajat Gosain, Group General Manager (Planning) at NCRTC, highlighted the project's goal to merge housing initiatives with the transit infrastructure, aiming to bolster ease of living and elevate residents' quality of life.

During the 17th NAREDCO National Convention in Delhi, Gosain disclosed that the plans await approval from local authorities, including those in Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut, emphasizing their transformative potential for the corridor's surrounding regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)