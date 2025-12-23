Sibling Duo Arrested for Extortion in Meerut
A woman and her brother were arrested in Meerut for holding a man captive and attempting to extort Rs 7 lakh by threatening to release a video. The victim, Shanu, managed to escape with help from locals. Police have charged the duo with multiple offences.
A woman and her brother have been taken into custody in Meerut after being accused of holding a man captive and attempting to extort Rs 7 lakh from him. The police say the suspects threatened to release a compromising video of the victim if he failed to pay the demanded sum.
The incident came to light when a complaint was filed by Shanu, a resident of Hapur district. According to his statement, he was lured to a flat near Lohianagar market by Seema, after which her brother Ankit and others arrived, demanding money.
The police managed to arrest the siblings after receiving a tip-off, apprehending them at the Lohianagar tempo stand. A case has been filed under various sections, including extortion and wrongful confinement. The police action comes under a broader campaign against criminal activities in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
