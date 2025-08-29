Left Menu

Devastating Rains and Landslides Wreak Havoc Across India

Recent heavy rains and landslides have caused widespread destruction across multiple Indian states, leading to fatalities, missing persons, and significant damage to infrastructure. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities strive to manage the crisis. Road closures and stranded vehicles highlight the severe impact on daily life and travel.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:40 IST
The recent bouts of inclement weather in India have unleashed devastation across several states, claiming lives and leaving people missing. The heavy rains have particularly battered Uttarakhand, leaving five dead and 11 missing amid sweeping cloudbursts early Friday. Entire sections of Manali town were washed away, transforming landscapes overnight.

Amid the chaos, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained shut for four consecutive days owing to persistent landslides. In Punjab, low-lying villages in Patiala were put on high alert as the Ghaggar River swelled. Meanwhile, Maharashtra grappled with torrential downpours disrupting life and prompting army rescue interventions.

Efforts to shelter flood-hit residents and rescue stranded tourists continue as multiple districts in these regions work tirelessly to handle the aftermath. This includes the setting up of 13 relief camps in Punjab. Enhanced rains continue to complicate these rescue and recovery operations.

