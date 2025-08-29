Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across the state of Jharkhand, effective until September 2, prompting the issue of a 'yellow alert' for the region. An official from IMD reported that intermittent rains are expected across all districts, with no substantial change forecasted for maximum temperatures over the coming four days.

The warning includes gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, accompanying the showers. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of light to moderate thunderstorms affecting many parts of the state, the IMD stated. While temperatures remain steady, the department cautions residents of several districts to prepare for heavy rainfall.

Districts identified with expected heavy rainfall include Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi, Bokaro, and others. Notably, Rajmahal in Shahibganj recorded the highest rainfall at 26.2 millimeters, followed by Jamshedpur and Bokaro Thermal at 23.1 mm and 6.4 mm respectively.

