Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across Jharkhand until September 2, issuing a yellow alert. All districts may experience intermittent rain without significant temperature changes. Gusty winds up to 30–40 km/h could also occur. Certain districts are warned of heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across the state of Jharkhand, effective until September 2, prompting the issue of a 'yellow alert' for the region. An official from IMD reported that intermittent rains are expected across all districts, with no substantial change forecasted for maximum temperatures over the coming four days.

The warning includes gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, accompanying the showers. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of light to moderate thunderstorms affecting many parts of the state, the IMD stated. While temperatures remain steady, the department cautions residents of several districts to prepare for heavy rainfall.

Districts identified with expected heavy rainfall include Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi, Bokaro, and others. Notably, Rajmahal in Shahibganj recorded the highest rainfall at 26.2 millimeters, followed by Jamshedpur and Bokaro Thermal at 23.1 mm and 6.4 mm respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

