PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road
The Public Works Department in Delhi is moving forward with plans to construct an elevated road over Mahatma Gandhi Marg as part of a decongestion initiative. A feasibility study will be completed within seven months. The project aims to alleviate traffic jams on the vital Ring Road corridor.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's ambitious plan to decongest the city with an elevated road over Mahatma Gandhi Marg is underway, with the Public Works Department leading the charge. Officials announced that a feasibility study for the 55-km-long corridor will be completed within seven months.
This study, part of a larger decongestion initiative, aims to address traffic bottlenecks on the vital Ring Road, which stretches from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Burari, covering major locations like AIIMS and Sarai Kale Khan.
The project, expected to cost upwards of Rs 17.6 crore, will require a public-private partnership and could extend to connect nearby NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.