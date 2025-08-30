Tragedy Strikes Family as Landslide Claims Seven Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a landslide claimed the lives of seven family members in the remote village of Badder, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident, occurring early on Saturday, was the result of relentless heavy rains, officials confirmed.

The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmad, 38, his wife Wazira Begum, 35, and their children Bilal Ahmed, 13, Mohd Mustafa, 11, Mohd Adil, 8, Mohd Mubarak, 6, and Mohd Wasim, 5. The family was asleep when a torrent of debris, unleashed by the landslide, buried their hilltop home.

The grim discovery of the bodies came after frantic efforts by local residents, joined later by police. Despite the search, all members were found dead. The incident underscores the severe impact of weather conditions affecting wide parts of the region, raising alarms about environmental vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)