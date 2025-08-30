Across Borders and Waters: A Community Caught in Crisis

This month, when floodwaters surged from across the Indian border into her village in eastern Pakistan, Shama knew she had to act swiftly. She gathered her four children and prepared to evacuate once again. This was the second time she had to abandon her home this year, earlier disrupted by cross-border fighting in May.

Shama lamented the lost school days and the trials faced, echoing a sentiment widespread among families living in flood-hit Kasur. Like many, Bibi Zubaida, a mother of seven, chose to face the dual threat of war and natural calamities as evacuation calls blared from mosque loudspeakers, typically used for the call to prayer.

Kasur's proximity to the Indian border underscores its residents' vulnerability. The longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, regulating shared rivers, was suspended by India amid accusations between the two nations. The result was disastrous, as heavy monsoon rains intensified the floods. While many hesitate to evacuate in fear of theft, persistent floodwaters and continued threat of conflict have driven thousands to safety, their resilience tested yet again.

(With inputs from agencies.)