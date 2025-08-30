Left Menu

Thane Orders Immediate Evacuation of Hazardous Buildings

The Thane Municipal Corporation has mandated the swift evacuation of 37 dangerous buildings occupied by 191 families. This directive follows a tragic building collapse in nearby Palghar. The authorities emphasize the life-threatening risk of these C1-category structures, urging residents to vacate for safety.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive action in response to a recent tragic building collapse incident in Virar East, Palghar, by ordering the immediate evacuation of 37 hazardous buildings that still house 191 families. This measure was announced following a review meeting led by TMC chief Saurabh Rao.

In the meeting, Rao emphasized the critical risk associated with these high-risk C1-category buildings, citing the urgent need for residents to leave. Although repairs are essential, the primary concern is the safety of the inhabitants. Currently, 93 buildings fall under this dangerous category in Thane, with the majority already evacuated.

Rao instructed assistant commissioners to communicate effectively with the residents about the imminent dangers and necessary evacuations. The TMC aims to convey that while the buildings remain the possession of residents, their safety cannot be compromised. Additionally, C2A and C2B category buildings require substantial repairs to ensure they comply with safety standards.

