Caught Between Conflict and Catastrophe: Kasur's Plight

Residents of eastern Pakistan's Kasur region find themselves in a cycle of displacement, facing repeated evacuations due to severe flooding and earlier cross-border conflicts. Evacuation calls are continuously broadcast, urging villagers to leave their homes.

The proximity to the Indian border amplifies their predicament as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty worsens the crisis. The treaty's halt has complicated disaster response for Pakistan, which accuses India of releasing excess water without notice.

These events underscore the vulnerability of communities caught between political tensions and intensifying monsoons, with villagers voicing concerns about the impacts of climate change and strained cross-border relations on their everyday lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)