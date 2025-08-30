Caught Between Conflict and Catastrophe: Kasur's Plight
The residents of Kasur, along the Indian-Pakistani border, face repeated evacuations due to monsoon-induced flooding and earlier cross-border conflicts. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty exacerbated the situation. Families struggle with displacement, fearing both war and natural disasters, as climate change and political tensions threaten their livelihoods.
Residents of eastern Pakistan's Kasur region find themselves in a cycle of displacement, facing repeated evacuations due to severe flooding and earlier cross-border conflicts. Evacuation calls are continuously broadcast, urging villagers to leave their homes.
The proximity to the Indian border amplifies their predicament as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty worsens the crisis. The treaty's halt has complicated disaster response for Pakistan, which accuses India of releasing excess water without notice.
These events underscore the vulnerability of communities caught between political tensions and intensifying monsoons, with villagers voicing concerns about the impacts of climate change and strained cross-border relations on their everyday lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
