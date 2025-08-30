Left Menu

Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

At least 13 people died and over 20 went missing when a crowded escape boat sank in Zamfara State, Nigeria, following a bandit attack. The tragedy highlights the increasing violence in the region. With 22 rescued, local officials continue to search for the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic incident highlighting the surge of violence in northwestern Nigeria, at least 13 people died when a boat they crowded onto to escape an armed attack sank in a river in Zamfara State. Local officials confirmed that more than 20 people remain missing as rescue efforts continue.

The assailants attacked two communities in Birnin Magaji ward on Friday afternoon, prompting a frantic escape toward the river where only one boat was available. Residents expressed their sorrow over the loss of lives, including family members who were among the 13 dead from the overloaded vessel.

Maidamma Dankilo, the district head, confirmed that 22 people were rescued, but 22 others are still missing. The attack follows a pattern of increasing violence in Zamfara, which has seen 50 mass abductions in the past year according to SBM Intelligence.

