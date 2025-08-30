Left Menu

Devastating Fire in Gurez: Community Faces Aftermath

A severe fire in Kashpot village, Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, left over 20 injured and heavily damaged 27 structures. Officials are investigating the cause. Firefighters and police controlled the blaze, and injured individuals received medical attention. Leaders vowed government support for relief and recovery efforts.

A devastating fire swept through Kashpot village in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring over 20 people and damaging more than two dozen structures, officials reported. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations are underway.

The blaze originated in a residential home in the Tulail area of Bandipora district and quickly spread, affecting 27 structures, including houses, cowsheds, and an Anganwadi center, primarily constructed of wood. Firefighters and emergency services, in collaboration with local police, managed to bring the inferno under control. Among the injured were 23 individuals, including the Tulail Station House Officer (SHO), who required medical treatment.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured Kashpot residents of government aid, while National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged immediate relief efforts, including compensation and temporary shelters for affected families.

