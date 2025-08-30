Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review
Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian visited flood-hit villages in Fazilka to assess relief efforts. Water discharge from Harike headworks has significantly reduced. Relief camps, agriculture support, and damage assessments are underway, ensuring aid to affected communities. Kapurthala continues evacuation and strengthening embankments amid ongoing flood challenges.
Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, on Saturday, visited the flood-afflicted villages in Fazilka's border district to evaluate ongoing relief operations. The minister reported a decrease in water discharge by 19,000 cusecs from Harike headworks, currently releasing 2,44,000 cusecs.
Khuddian, traveling on a tractor-trolley to grasp firsthand accounts, assured residents of Punjab government's commitment to flood-hit regions. He highlighted active departmental teams ensuring essential supplies, while eight relief camps have been established, offering community kitchens and relief materials.
In tandem with Fazilka's relief endeavors, Kapurthala district is executing door-to-door aid delivery. Authorities evacuate families using boats as necessary, fortified by ongoing communication with the drainage department to ensure embankment safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
