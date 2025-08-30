Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian visited flood-hit villages in Fazilka to assess relief efforts. Water discharge from Harike headworks has significantly reduced. Relief camps, agriculture support, and damage assessments are underway, ensuring aid to affected communities. Kapurthala continues evacuation and strengthening embankments amid ongoing flood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fazilka | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:50 IST
Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review
Gurmeet Singh Khuddian
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, on Saturday, visited the flood-afflicted villages in Fazilka's border district to evaluate ongoing relief operations. The minister reported a decrease in water discharge by 19,000 cusecs from Harike headworks, currently releasing 2,44,000 cusecs.

Khuddian, traveling on a tractor-trolley to grasp firsthand accounts, assured residents of Punjab government's commitment to flood-hit regions. He highlighted active departmental teams ensuring essential supplies, while eight relief camps have been established, offering community kitchens and relief materials.

In tandem with Fazilka's relief endeavors, Kapurthala district is executing door-to-door aid delivery. Authorities evacuate families using boats as necessary, fortified by ongoing communication with the drainage department to ensure embankment safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

 India
3
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay S...

 India
4
Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025