Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, on Saturday, visited the flood-afflicted villages in Fazilka's border district to evaluate ongoing relief operations. The minister reported a decrease in water discharge by 19,000 cusecs from Harike headworks, currently releasing 2,44,000 cusecs.

Khuddian, traveling on a tractor-trolley to grasp firsthand accounts, assured residents of Punjab government's commitment to flood-hit regions. He highlighted active departmental teams ensuring essential supplies, while eight relief camps have been established, offering community kitchens and relief materials.

In tandem with Fazilka's relief endeavors, Kapurthala district is executing door-to-door aid delivery. Authorities evacuate families using boats as necessary, fortified by ongoing communication with the drainage department to ensure embankment safety.

