Valmy Shaken: Nevada Earthquake Jolts Residents
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled Valmy, Nevada, causing concerns but no immediate damage. The US Geological Survey initially reported a magnitude of 5.3 before revising. The quake had a depth of 8.1 kilometers, making it a moderate seismic event. Local authorities are on alert for aftershocks.
Residents of Valmy, Nevada experienced a moderate earthquake on Saturday as a magnitude 4.7 seismic event rocked the area, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Initially reported as magnitude 5.3, the tremor's intensity was revised, likely easing some local concerns. The quake occurred at a depth of 8.1 kilometers, USGS noted.
While no immediate damage reports have surfaced, local authorities remain vigilant, monitoring for potential aftershocks following the quake.
