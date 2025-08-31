Escalating Conflict: Israeli Forces Intensify Gaza Offensive

Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Gaza City, conducting extensive air and ground operations that have resulted in substantial civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure. On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet convened to discuss a plan for further actions aimed at seizing control of the city, a move described as targeting Hamas' last stronghold.

Local health authorities report at least 30 fatalities on Sunday alone, including individuals trying to secure food near an aid site. Residents are fleeing towards safer areas within Gaza as the military pushes into the city, heightening fears of a full-scale offensive.

The ongoing conflict has sparked protests across Israel, calling for an end to the hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens amid severe shortages of food and medical supplies, with nutrition-related deaths rising sharply.