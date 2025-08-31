India Braces for Torrential Rainfall in September

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal rainfall for September, signaling a continuation of the challenging monsoon season that has already brought significant deluges to many parts of India.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the expected heavy rainfall could lead to landslides and flash floods in regions like Uttarakhand, potentially disrupting life in areas such as south Haryana and Delhi.

The monsoon season has already seen northwest India record its highest August rainfall since 2001, fueled by strong interactions between western disturbances and monsoonal systems, emphasizing the critical need for preparedness against potential flooding and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)