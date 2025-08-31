Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Monsoon Mayhem
Himachal Pradesh is experiencing severe monsoon conditions, with a red alert issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. The excessive rains have caused landslides, flash floods, and major disruption across the state. The state has recorded significant losses, both in terms of infrastructure and human lives.
- Country:
- India
The meteorological centre has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, impacting four to six districts until Tuesday. This warning includes potential landslides, flash floods, land subsidence, water logging, and rising water bodies.
Sunday saw isolated heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, while similar conditions are predicted for Monday and Tuesday in other districts. August 2025 data shows Himachal received 72% more rain than the average, with several districts experiencing double their usual rainfall.
Infrastructure-wise, 822 roads, including three national highways, were closed due to landslides and flash floods. Power and water supplies were disrupted, and the financial toll reached Rs 3,042 crore with 320 lives lost in monsoon-related incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Brass Review Border Security Post Flash Floods in Jammu
Uttarakhand rivers swell after heavy rains; State Emergency Operations Centre urges precautions
Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts
Telangana Assembly to Dive into Judicial Report, Urea Crisis, and Heavy Rains
BRO Battles Landslides to Restore Connectivity in J&K Amid Weather Alerts