Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Monsoon Mayhem

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing severe monsoon conditions, with a red alert issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. The excessive rains have caused landslides, flash floods, and major disruption across the state. The state has recorded significant losses, both in terms of infrastructure and human lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:51 IST
The meteorological centre has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, impacting four to six districts until Tuesday. This warning includes potential landslides, flash floods, land subsidence, water logging, and rising water bodies.

Sunday saw isolated heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, while similar conditions are predicted for Monday and Tuesday in other districts. August 2025 data shows Himachal received 72% more rain than the average, with several districts experiencing double their usual rainfall.

Infrastructure-wise, 822 roads, including three national highways, were closed due to landslides and flash floods. Power and water supplies were disrupted, and the financial toll reached Rs 3,042 crore with 320 lives lost in monsoon-related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

