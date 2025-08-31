Himachal Pradesh Faces Unprecedented Monsoon Mayhem

The meteorological centre has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, impacting four to six districts until Tuesday. This warning includes potential landslides, flash floods, land subsidence, water logging, and rising water bodies.

Sunday saw isolated heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, while similar conditions are predicted for Monday and Tuesday in other districts. August 2025 data shows Himachal received 72% more rain than the average, with several districts experiencing double their usual rainfall.

Infrastructure-wise, 822 roads, including three national highways, were closed due to landslides and flash floods. Power and water supplies were disrupted, and the financial toll reached Rs 3,042 crore with 320 lives lost in monsoon-related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)