Hope Rebuilt: Virar Residents Receive Occupancy Certificates

In the wake of a tragic building collapse in Virar East, Palghar, that took 17 lives, affected residents have been given a sigh of relief with new occupancy certificates. The local civic body distributed these to 27 residents of Ramabai Apartments on Narangi Road this past Saturday.

Further easing the burden, financial assistance cheques amounting to Rs 20,000 have been given to 59 families. This was confirmed by an official statement, aligning with directives from state forest and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik.

In a bid to prevent such tragedies, Naik has assured that a cabinet proposal will be presented to offer affected residents housing options in MHADA buildings, according to a release from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.