Left Menu

Hope Rebuilt: Virar Residents Receive Occupancy Certificates

Residents affected by the collapse of a building in Virar East, Palghar, which claimed 17 lives, have received occupancy certificates. Aid of Rs 20,000 was distributed to 59 families. The initiative follows directives from state and municipal authorities, promising future housing proposals for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:18 IST
Hope Rebuilt: Virar Residents Receive Occupancy Certificates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic building collapse in Virar East, Palghar, that took 17 lives, affected residents have been given a sigh of relief with new occupancy certificates. The local civic body distributed these to 27 residents of Ramabai Apartments on Narangi Road this past Saturday.

Further easing the burden, financial assistance cheques amounting to Rs 20,000 have been given to 59 families. This was confirmed by an official statement, aligning with directives from state forest and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik.

In a bid to prevent such tragedies, Naik has assured that a cabinet proposal will be presented to offer affected residents housing options in MHADA buildings, according to a release from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

TRENDING

1
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us: Manoj Jarange.

Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires ...

 India
3
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

 India
4
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Governmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025