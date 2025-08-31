Dramatic Upsets and Rivalries Shape Eighth Day at U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was marked by dramatic upsets and intense matches. As play began under partly cloudy skies and a pleasant temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, fans witnessed captivating performances.

Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered a stunning upset by defeating Alexander Zverev to advance to the round of 16. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff both survived their challenges, moving forward in the tournament. Notably, it was a day filled with tension and high stakes matches.

Order of play featured high-profile matchups such as Novak Djokovic facing Jan-Lennard Struff, and Aryna Sabalenka going against Cristina Bucsa. The U.S. Open continues to showcase not just skill, but also the emotional and unpredictable nature of the sport.