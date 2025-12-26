Battle for Control: PMK's Leadership Tug-of-War
The political tussle within the PMK escalated as founder S Ramadoss warned against his son Anbumani's unauthorized use of party symbols. Anbumani was expelled in September and faces allegations of misleading actions. The party's leadership remains contested, with loyalists divided between Ramadoss and Anbumani's factions.
The leadership conflict within the PMK has taken a heated turn, with founder S Ramadoss publicly admonishing his son Anbumani through legal channels. Ramadoss asserts that Anbumani lacks the legal standing to lead or represent the party, and any such claims may constitute an unlawful political maneuver aimed at deceiving the public.
In September, Anbumani was removed from the party by his father's faction, an action rooted in a Delhi High Court ruling cited by Ramadoss, affirming his control over the party. Ramadoss cautioned other political entities against forging electoral alliances with Anbumani, emphasizing that legitimate electoral decisions should emanate solely from the founder-president himself.
The familial power struggle deepened when Anbumani expelled honorary president G K Mani for perceived insubordination. Despite this, Mani, who remains loyal to Ramadoss, affirmed the senior leader's role in upcoming party meetings, contradicting Anbumani's claims of presidency.
