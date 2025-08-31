Left Menu

Catastrophic Floods Ravage Pakistan: Unprecedented Impact Across Provinces

12 people have died in Pakistan in the last 24 hours as torrential rains cause unprecedented floods. The National Disaster Management Authority reports over 854 deaths and 1,100 injured since June 26. The government is focused on rescue operations and preventing disease among 8 million displaced citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar/Islamabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rains over the last 24 hours have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and impacted millions across large parts of Pakistan, with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces bearing the brunt of the devastation. Official data released on Sunday highlights the unprecedented nature of the flooding, which has claimed 854 lives since June 26.

Punjab has reported the majority of recent deaths, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records the highest fatalities this monsoon season. Rescue and relief efforts are underway to assist over 7,60,000 people and livestock affected by the flooding. Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bokhari emphasized the severity of the situation and the government's continuous efforts to provide relief.

Federal Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik stated that preventing waterborne diseases among 8 million displaced people remains a priority. Key measures include providing potable water, medical supplies, and food. Efforts to keep river flows under control are critical as India releases a significant flood torrent into the Sutlej river, which is expected in Head Marala within two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

