Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh witnesses a state of emergency as torrential rains lead to widespread devastation. Over 320 people have died, and substantial infrastructure damage is reported. The government closes educational institutes in five districts under the Disaster Management Act. Landslides, flash floods, and road closures further exacerbate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation
Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of educational institutions in five districts by government mandate. The local meteorological department has issued a red alert for potential landslides, flash floods, and severe water-logging.

The excessive rains, measured at 72 per cent above average for this period, have led to significant infrastructural damage including the destruction of roads and homes. As of Sunday, several national highways remain unusable due to landslides. Approximately 120 individuals have been evacuated from high-risk areas, as reported by local officials.

With the grim weather forecast set to continue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged residents to remain vigilant and assist in relief efforts. The state machinery is on high alert, addressing the damages estimated at Rs 3,056 crore. A total of 320 casualties have been reported amidst flash floods and landslides.

