Tremors in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes with Magnitude 6.0
A significant earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rattled the Southeastern region of Afghanistan on Sunday. It was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting concerns of potential damage and safety for the affected areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:03 IST
Authorities are assessing the impact and potential damage while ensuring safety measures for those in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
