Tremors in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes with Magnitude 6.0

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, causing concern across the region. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event.

According to GFZ, the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles underground.

Authorities are assessing the impact and potential damage while ensuring safety measures for those in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)