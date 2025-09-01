Left Menu

Tremors in Afghanistan: Earthquake Strikes with Magnitude 6.0

A significant earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rattled the Southeastern region of Afghanistan on Sunday. It was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting concerns of potential damage and safety for the affected areas.

01-09-2025 01:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, causing concern across the region. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event.

According to GFZ, the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles underground.

Authorities are assessing the impact and potential damage while ensuring safety measures for those in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

